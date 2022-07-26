Adviser Investments LLC Has $10.02 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,020 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 911.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822,276 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $361,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after buying an additional 4,198,673 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast Trading Up 0.3 %

Several research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.78. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $193.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. Comcast’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

