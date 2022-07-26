Adviser Investments LLC Has $4.01 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Adviser Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $68.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.90. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

