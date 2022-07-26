Adviser Investments LLC Invests $24.57 Million in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 664,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,570,000. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Adviser Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 389,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,387,000 after acquiring an additional 45,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,751,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,313,000 after acquiring an additional 265,866 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSEARCA JVAL opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.46. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $39.27.
