Adviser Investments LLC Purchases 3,097 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,265 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.79 and its 200-day moving average is $45.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

