Adviser Investments LLC Purchases 485 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,789,646,000 after acquiring an additional 953,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,531,637,000 after acquiring an additional 136,713 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,114,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,053,000 after acquiring an additional 161,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,654,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,361,314,000 after acquiring an additional 424,182 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.56.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $257.34 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.54. The firm has a market cap of $119.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 98.96%.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

