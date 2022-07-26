Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Price Target Lowered to €130.00 at Morgan Stanley

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €140.00 ($142.86) to €130.00 ($132.65) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AEOXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €113.00 ($115.31) to €111.00 ($113.27) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €114.00 ($116.33) to €107.00 ($109.18) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

Aeroports de Paris Price Performance

Shares of AEOXF stock remained flat at $122.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.62. Aeroports de Paris has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $154.69.

About Aeroports de Paris

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, develops, and operates airports worldwide. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; and manages and operates approximately 20 airports worldwide. The company also provides design and engineering solutions to airports. Aeroports de Paris SA was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

