Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Trading 6.3% Higher

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.85. 86,484 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,879,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Agenus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agenus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus Trading Up 7.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $817.47 million, a PE ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agenus

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agenus during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Agenus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agenus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agenus

(Get Rating)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.