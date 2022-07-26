AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 18.40% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
The business also recently declared a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.01%.
AGNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.
AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).
