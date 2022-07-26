Agnico Eagle Mines Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 30,350 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 399% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,085 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,726,131 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,269,257,000 after buying an additional 7,644,320 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 248.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,571,763 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $953,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098,612 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399,467 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,667,595 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $714,524,000 after purchasing an additional 302,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,416,166 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $638,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,991 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

AEM traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.48. 7,084,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,459. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.90%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

