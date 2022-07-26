Air Canada (AC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Air Canada to post earnings of C($0.79) per share for the quarter.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.63) by C($0.88). The business had revenue of C$2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.74 billion.

Air Canada stock traded down C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$16.61. 297,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,246,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.50. The firm has a market cap of C$5.95 billion and a PE ratio of -1.82. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$15.57 and a twelve month high of C$26.80.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz acquired 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.36 per share, with a total value of C$88,115.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,043 shares in the company, valued at C$363,973.72. Also, Senior Officer Murray Douglas Strom sold 3,755 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total value of C$80,094.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$58,444.20.

AC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. CIBC reduced their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Canada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.56.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

