Akroma (AKA) Market Capitalization Tops $8,118.70

Akroma (AKA) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. One Akroma coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Akroma has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Akroma has a market capitalization of $8,118.70 and approximately $11.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,432.94 or 0.06767974 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00110969 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Akroma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

