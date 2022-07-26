Akroma Market Cap Achieves $8,135.92 (AKA)

Akroma (AKA) traded 32.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last seven days, Akroma has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Akroma has a market capitalization of $8,135.92 and approximately $7.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.97 or 0.06802647 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00119712 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma.

Buying and Selling Akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

