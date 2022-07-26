Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Stock Price Up 3.5% on Strong Earnings

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.5% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $85.15 and last traded at $85.09. Approximately 418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 90,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.21.

The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.26. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Albany International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Albany International by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.19.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

