Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.85.

Albertsons Companies stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.93. 21,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,310,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.53. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 16.96%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACI shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.35.

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $691,125.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,691 shares in the company, valued at $539,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $691,125.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,691 shares in the company, valued at $539,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 15,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $495,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,630,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $77,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $108,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 151.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $217,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

