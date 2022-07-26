Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Announces Earnings Results

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01, RTT News reports. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ARE opened at $150.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.49 and its 200 day moving average is $176.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.40.

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria purchased 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $857,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,110,474.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 2,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

