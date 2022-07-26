All Sports 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.19 Million (SOC)

All Sports (SOC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. All Sports has a total market cap of $8.81 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004777 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,037.43 or 1.00033563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003559 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00125572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00029704 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports.

All Sports Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

