Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) One Day Volume Hits $69.21 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $239.06 million and $69.21 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 43% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00034898 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001597 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00017247 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.