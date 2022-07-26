Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Alpha Growth plc (LON:ALGW – Get Rating) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.85 ($0.02). 9,338 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,712,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).

Alpha Growth Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £7.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.08.

About Alpha Growth

Alpha Growth plc focuses on providing advisory services, strategies, performance monitoring, and analytical services to holders of senior life settlement assets in North America. The company also involved in the fund management and insurance businesses. Alpha Growth plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

