Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Boosted by Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.4% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.4 %

GOOGL traded down $2.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.89. The company had a trading volume of 867,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,861,960. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.44 and a 200-day moving average of $139.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

