AlphaCore Capital LLC Invests $124,000 in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NULG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

BATS:NULG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.26. The company had a trading volume of 37,400 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.95. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $34.04.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.