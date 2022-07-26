AlphaCore Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,649 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $947,274,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Oracle by 44.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,466,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in Oracle by 352.3% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,015,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $166,732,000 after buying an additional 1,569,762 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 in the last ninety days. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oracle Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.91.

ORCL stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.01. 133,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,450,951. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.11. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

