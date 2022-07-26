AlphaCore Capital LLC Raises Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,343,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,460 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,473,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,003,000 after purchasing an additional 565,948 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,060,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,709,000 after buying an additional 491,582 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,854,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,514,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,702,000 after buying an additional 357,828 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.83. 4,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,987. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.98 and its 200-day moving average is $70.41. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $82.63.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.396 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

