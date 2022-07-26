AlphaCore Capital LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,970 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,095,102. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.78 and a 200 day moving average of $102.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

