AlphaCore Capital LLC Sells 98 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

AlphaCore Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Wiser Wealth Management Inc increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 102,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $112,531,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

IVV stock traded down $3.46 on Tuesday, reaching $394.19. 229,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,377,896. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $392.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $422.84.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

