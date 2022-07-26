Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Now Covered by Analysts at Itaú Unibanco

Analysts at Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Itaú Unibanco’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.46% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $209.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.52.

Amazon.com Stock Down 5.4 %

AMZN stock traded down $6.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.55. 2,736,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,467,456. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,024,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 141 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 24,716 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $82,412,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,592 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

