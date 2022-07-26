Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Now Covered by Analysts at Itaú Unibanco

Analysts at Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Itaú Unibanco’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.46% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $209.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.52.

AMZN stock traded down $6.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.55. 2,736,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,467,456. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,024,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 141 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 24,716 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $82,412,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,592 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

