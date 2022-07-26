American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.83

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.83 and last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 194007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.31.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average of $16.68.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 7.07%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $349,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $374,225 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,929,395 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $368,414,000 after purchasing an additional 335,716 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,359,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,038,000 after buying an additional 931,001 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,369,000 after buying an additional 1,869,390 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,924,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,543,000 after buying an additional 72,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,083,000 after buying an additional 1,713,420 shares in the last quarter.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.