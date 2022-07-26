American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Raised by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,705 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,607,848,000 after acquiring an additional 320,288 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,576,040,000 after buying an additional 121,632 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in American Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,042,625,000 after purchasing an additional 115,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,603,735,000 after acquiring an additional 55,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $993,440,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Shares of AXP opened at $153.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $115.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.45. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Express will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

