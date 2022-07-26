American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Emfo LLC

Emfo LLC decreased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 73,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in American International Group by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 24.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in American International Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 364,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,705,000 after buying an additional 53,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 27,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.83. 47,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,646,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.70 and its 200-day moving average is $58.20. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.07%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

