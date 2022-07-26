American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 321.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in American Water Works by 0.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in American Water Works by 4.7% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 5.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AWK. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.78.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK opened at $149.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $129.45 and a one year high of $189.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.76. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

