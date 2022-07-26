Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by S.C. Financial Services Inc.

S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 7.7% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 30,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 10.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 3.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK increased its stake in Amgen by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 14,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 133.8% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $250.87 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The stock has a market cap of $134.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.71.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

