AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Shares Gap Down to $68.00

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $68.00, but opened at $64.57. AMTD Digital shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 9,111 shares.
AMTD Digital Stock Up 9.0 %
About AMTD Digital
AMTD Digital Inc designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions. It offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMTD Digital (HKD)
- Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth
- Oil & Gas Stocks That Will Likely Outperform Despite Falling Crude Prices
- Is NIO’s Valuation a Bull Trap or a Screaming Buy?
- Is RPM International Shifting Into High Gear?
- Is High-Yield Whirlpool A Value Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for AMTD Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMTD Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.