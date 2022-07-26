Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Avis Budget Group (CAR)

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ: CAR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/14/2022 – Avis Budget Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $140.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Avis Budget Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/13/2022 – Avis Budget Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $238.00 to $184.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/6/2022 – Avis Budget Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/5/2022 – Avis Budget Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $223.00 to $158.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – Avis Budget Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/17/2022 – Avis Budget Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/9/2022 – Avis Budget Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/7/2022 – Avis Budget Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $156.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/30/2022 – Avis Budget Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:CAR traded down $12.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.73. 9,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,478. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $74.26 and a one year high of $545.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $6.45. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 635.44%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 39.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $189.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,937,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 422,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,164,765.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 83,734 shares of company stock worth $14,792,435. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 845.0% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 11,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth $288,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 38.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 29.2% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 130.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

