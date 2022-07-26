Analysts Set Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Price Target at $235.26

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $232.50.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BILL. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $212.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $265.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock.
Bill.com Price Performance
BILL stock opened at $125.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.63. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.51 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bill.com
In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,167,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,217,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,167,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,217,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,003,423.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,811.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,942 shares of company stock valued at $5,823,789. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bill.com
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after acquiring an additional 269,438 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 12.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,321,000 after buying an additional 633,046 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 8,810.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,151,000 after buying an additional 1,347,860 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 14.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,354,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,160,000 after buying an additional 173,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 6.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,292,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,116,000 after buying an additional 78,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
About Bill.com
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bill.com (BILL)
- Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
- Taking a Look at Nvidia’s Stock Amidst The Semiconductor Chip Gut
- The Institutions Like The Color Of PPG Industries
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Alcoa Is Well-Positioned For 2022 and 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.