Analysts Set Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Target Price at C$70.68

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$70.68.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$75.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$75.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International to C$52.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$64.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 1.9 %

QSR stock opened at C$65.97 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of C$60.37 and a 1-year high of C$85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.76, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$65.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$69.63.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.80 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.68%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

