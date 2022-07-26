Analysts Set Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Target Price at GBX 1,368.14

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,368.14 ($16.48).

VTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.25) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,207 ($14.54) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($16.87) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 920.50 ($11.09) on Thursday. Vistry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 749.50 ($9.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,301.50 ($15.68). The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 867.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 931.94. The company has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 823.25.

In other news, insider Greg Fitzgerald purchased 9,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 899 ($10.83) per share, for a total transaction of £84,497.01 ($101,803.63).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

