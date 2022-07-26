Analyzing Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) & Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX)

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) and Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander & Baldwin has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and Alexander & Baldwin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Properties Trust $1.54 billion 6.53 $656.02 million $1.87 8.98 Alexander & Baldwin $379.30 million 3.52 $35.40 million $0.49 37.53

Profitability

Medical Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Alexander & Baldwin. Medical Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexander & Baldwin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and Alexander & Baldwin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Properties Trust 70.61% 13.25% 5.68% Alexander & Baldwin 9.08% 3.43% 1.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Medical Properties Trust and Alexander & Baldwin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Properties Trust 0 6 2 1 2.44 Alexander & Baldwin 0 0 1 0 3.00

Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus target price of $19.90, suggesting a potential upside of 18.45%. Alexander & Baldwin has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.63%. Given Alexander & Baldwin’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alexander & Baldwin is more favorable than Medical Properties Trust.

Dividends

Medical Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Alexander & Baldwin pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Medical Properties Trust pays out 62.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alexander & Baldwin pays out 163.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Medical Properties Trust has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Alexander & Baldwin has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Medical Properties Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.3% of Medical Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Medical Properties Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Medical Properties Trust beats Alexander & Baldwin on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis. MPT's financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases. These core assets comprise nearly 72% of A&B's total assets. A&B's non-core assets include renewable energy generation facilities, approximately 27,000 acres of agricultural and conservation land and a vertically integrated paving business. A&B is achieving its strategic objective of becoming a Hawai'i-focused commercial real estate company by expanding and strengthening its Hawai'i CRE portfolio and monetizing non-core assets. Over its 150-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries.

