Anglo American (LON:AAL) Receives “Sector perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 3,300 ($39.76) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.31% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($39.76) to GBX 3,200 ($38.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,175 ($38.25) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($42.17) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,800 ($45.78) to GBX 3,650 ($43.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,418.13 ($41.18).
LON:AAL traded up GBX 37 ($0.45) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,766 ($33.33). 16,513,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,694,698. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 2,350 ($28.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £37.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 485.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,253.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,509.22.
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
