Anglo American (LON:AAL) Receives “Sector perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 3,300 ($39.76) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($39.76) to GBX 3,200 ($38.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,175 ($38.25) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($42.17) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,800 ($45.78) to GBX 3,650 ($43.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,418.13 ($41.18).

Anglo American Stock Performance

LON:AAL traded up GBX 37 ($0.45) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,766 ($33.33). 16,513,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,694,698. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 2,350 ($28.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £37.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 485.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,253.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,509.22.

Insider Transactions at Anglo American

About Anglo American

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,035 ($36.57) per share, with a total value of £15,114.30 ($18,210.00).

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

