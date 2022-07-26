AnRKey X ($ANRX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00

AnRKey X ($ANRX) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. AnRKey X has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $2.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AnRKey X has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. One AnRKey X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004722 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00017060 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000309 BTC.

AnRKey X Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 160,485,722 coins. AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com. AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AnRKey X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnRKey X directly using U.S. dollars.

