Antero Resources (AR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $786.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Antero Resources to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.36. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

AR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $254,599.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $254,599.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $34,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,747,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,028,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $816,157,000 after buying an additional 513,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $126,793,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 266.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 15.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,566 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,880,000 after purchasing an additional 234,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Further Reading

