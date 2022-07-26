APIX (APIX) Price Down 7% This Week

APIX (APIX) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last week, APIX has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. APIX has a market capitalization of $501,906.60 and $6,356.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIX coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004774 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,885.45 or 0.99985140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003480 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00124722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00029297 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004767 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX (CRYPTO:APIX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 130,089,490 coins. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

