Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $16.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.69 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 95.87% and a negative net margin of 43.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect Apollo Endosurgery to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

Apollo Endosurgery Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:APEN opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 6.83. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.22.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Endosurgery

About Apollo Endosurgery

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,346,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 53,261 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 264,795 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 821,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 169,422 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 30,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.