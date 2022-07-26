Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $16.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.69 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 95.87% and a negative net margin of 43.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect Apollo Endosurgery to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Apollo Endosurgery Trading Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ:APEN opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 6.83. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.22.
Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.
