Apollon Limassol Price Reaches $0.91 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00004332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. Apollon Limassol has a market cap of $298,454.83 and approximately $115,136.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00094558 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000559 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00017293 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.64 or 0.00237284 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00040713 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007934 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en. Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency.

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

