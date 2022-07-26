Aptose Biosciences (APS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.03.

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at C$1.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$92.23 million and a PE ratio of -1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a current ratio of 9.83. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of C$0.90 and a one year high of C$3.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on APS shares. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

