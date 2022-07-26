Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Down 5.2 %

AQST stock opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90.

In related news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel acquired 45,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $44,036.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 882,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel purchased 45,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $44,036.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 882,871 shares in the company, valued at $847,556.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel Barber purchased 91,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $88,073.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,953.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 158,668 shares of company stock valued at $151,571 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 40,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 28,151 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 23,987 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 23,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AQST. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

