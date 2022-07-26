Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Shares Gap Up to $14.49

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.49, but opened at $15.08. Archaea Energy shares last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 2,471 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Get Archaea Energy alerts:

Archaea Energy Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average of $18.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Archaea Energy ( NYSE:LFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3456.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Archaea Energy Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Archaea Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Archaea Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the first quarter worth $123,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the first quarter worth $209,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archaea Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archaea Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archaea Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.