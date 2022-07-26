Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Trading 3.2% Higher

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.95 and last traded at $19.84. Approximately 40,413 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,299,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,811.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,744.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,811.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,744.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Arougheti purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,643,084.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 356,775 shares of company stock worth $6,381,371 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Enstar Group LTD raised its position in Ares Capital by 5,266.8% during the 1st quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 3,129,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,337 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $36,527,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after acquiring an additional 687,496 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $13,840,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,475,000 after acquiring an additional 621,814 shares during the period. 29.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

