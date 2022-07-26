ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Shares Sold by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF comprises 0.8% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 526.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 641,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,283,000 after acquiring an additional 539,137 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 154.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 284,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,393,000 after buying an additional 172,380 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,387,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 455,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,879,000 after purchasing an additional 75,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,040,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ARKG opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.14. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $89.11.

