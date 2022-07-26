Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.10-$5.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.225-$1.245 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.78.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of AWI stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.77. 3,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,630. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $73.25 and a 12-month high of $118.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 22.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 6.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 17.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 7.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Featured Articles

