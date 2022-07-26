Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.03 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 146.56% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Up 1.3 %

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.74. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $53.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 267.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

APAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.