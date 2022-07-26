Arvest Trust Co. N A Boosts Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Arvest Trust Co. N A grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 398.8% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on LEG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

LEG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.53. 8,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,836. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.19 and a 52-week high of $49.94.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

Insider Activity at Leggett & Platt

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $95,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,793. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

